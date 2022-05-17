Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €26.00 at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €25.20 ($26.25) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.60) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.08) to €26.50 ($27.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.