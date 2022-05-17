Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

AAC stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

