Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 38.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BHFAL opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

