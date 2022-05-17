Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Drops By 16.1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,385,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,564,000.

NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

