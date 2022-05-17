Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of BKEPP opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

