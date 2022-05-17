Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

