Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

