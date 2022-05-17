Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

