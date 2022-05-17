Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

