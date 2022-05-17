Stantec (TSE:STN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.25.

STN stock opened at C$55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.05 and a one year high of C$73.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.92.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65. Insiders sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

