VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

EGY opened at $6.52 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

