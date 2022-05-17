Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Enova International has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Enova International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

