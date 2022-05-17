Stantec (TSE:STN) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.25.

Get Stantec alerts:

TSE:STN opened at C$55.46 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.05 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,576.25. Insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 over the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.