Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to “Outperform”

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCL. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$6.01 on Friday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The firm has a market cap of C$423.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.35.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

