VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VQS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

VQS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

