AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period.

UHAL stock opened at $521.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.79. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $505.32 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

