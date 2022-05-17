Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

