First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

