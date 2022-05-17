First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

