First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other NexImmune news, Director Grant Verstandig bought 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

