First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Enstar Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,415,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $229.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.04.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.