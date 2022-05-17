First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

