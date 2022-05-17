First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $84.84 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

