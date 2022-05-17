First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,763 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 554,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

