Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

