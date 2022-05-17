TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

LFUS opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

