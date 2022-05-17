Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

