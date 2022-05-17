Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,882 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

