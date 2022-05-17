Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.10 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.