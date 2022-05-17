Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

