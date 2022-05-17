TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.10 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average of $295.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

