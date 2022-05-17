TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.