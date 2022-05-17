Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of NiSource worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NiSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NiSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.