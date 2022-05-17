TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 26.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $247.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

