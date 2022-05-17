Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 68,462 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,193.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

