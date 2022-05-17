Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of Definitive Healthcare worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $23,191,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

