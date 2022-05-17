TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,265 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

