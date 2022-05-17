Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

