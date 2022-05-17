Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

