Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $16.67 Million Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,105,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

