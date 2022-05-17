TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,573 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

