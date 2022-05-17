Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.47% of Twist Bioscience worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
