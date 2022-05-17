Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,279,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

