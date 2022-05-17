TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,045 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,823,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

