TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

BK opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

