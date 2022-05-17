First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $146.60. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

