First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ryanair by 4,603.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($21.88) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

