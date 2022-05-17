First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

