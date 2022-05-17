First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

