Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

